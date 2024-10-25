Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.417 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.447 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,448. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

