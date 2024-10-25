Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

NYSE:DECK traded up $15.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.39. 5,995,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

