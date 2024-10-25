Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.150-5.250 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of DECK stock traded up $15.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.50. 6,733,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,199. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

