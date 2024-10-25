Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Denny’s Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of DENN stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $321.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.