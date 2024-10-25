DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $951 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.91 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.510 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

XRAY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.42%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

