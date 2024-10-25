Desjardins Has Bearish Outlook for Trisura Group Q3 Earnings

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.44.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$42.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 76.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total transaction of C$1,325,530.49. Also, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

