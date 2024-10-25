DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Down 2.1 %

DexCom stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.27. 11,728,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $994.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

