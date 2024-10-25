DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.30 and traded as high as C$3.37. DHX Media shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 79,078 shares changing hands.
DHX Media Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.30.
