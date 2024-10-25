Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $157.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 12.2 %

DLR stock traded up $20.11 on Friday, hitting $185.24. 2,637,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.27. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,886,000 after acquiring an additional 147,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

