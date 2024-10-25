Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.89.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

DLR stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $116.18 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after buying an additional 1,773,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after acquiring an additional 790,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,374,000 after purchasing an additional 716,816 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.