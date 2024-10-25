Dorian LPG (LPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Dorian LPG to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dorian LPG to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

