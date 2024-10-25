Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.08-8.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20. Dover also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.080-8.180 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Dover Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Dover stock traded down $6.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.70. 2,619,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $195.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

