DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 437 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 207,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,881,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,257,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,786,000 after buying an additional 258,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 479,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average of $167.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,186 shares of company stock valued at $65,479,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

