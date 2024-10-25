DT Investment Partners LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 244.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,293.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,421.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,394.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

