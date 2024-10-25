DT Investment Partners LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

