DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $564.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.95 and a 200 day moving average of $513.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

