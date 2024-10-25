Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,996 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 130,614 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,052.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after buying an additional 2,531,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. 9,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

