Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,893. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

