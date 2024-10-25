Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,923 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 38,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 9,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,465. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

