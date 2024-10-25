Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,464 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.26. 23,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,220. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.