DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $94.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

