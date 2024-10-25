E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 0.9% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $37,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.5% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $238.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

