E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $511.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.71 and a 200-day moving average of $440.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $25,398,571. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

