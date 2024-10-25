E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 1,250 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $482.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $532.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

