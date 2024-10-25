Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. Relx Plc has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $48.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

