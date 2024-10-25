Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $458.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.50.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

