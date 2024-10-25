Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

ETN opened at $345.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $193.77 and a 52 week high of $349.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

