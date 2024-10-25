Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. 6,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 40,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.