Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. 6,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 40,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

