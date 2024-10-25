Elastos One Day Volume Reaches $592,416.98 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $39.89 million and approximately $592,416.98 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00002658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,715,482 coins and its circulating supply is 22,317,614 coins. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

