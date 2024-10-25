Element Wealth LLC Has $473,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Element Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PEG stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.