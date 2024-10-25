Element Wealth LLC Sells 57 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $252.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $253.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

