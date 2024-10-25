ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.47 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $18.47 million and $9,524.80 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09992459 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,066.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

