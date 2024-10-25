EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,140,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $446.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.92. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $456.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

