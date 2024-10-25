Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) announced on October 24, 2024, that it has commenced a review for the potential sale of certain assets within its events portfolio. This includes notable assets such as the Miami Open and the Madrid Open tennis tournaments, alongside the art platform, Frieze. The company has not specified a deadline or definitive timetable for the completion of this review process, and no assurance has been given regarding the specific outcome of the review.

In a press release issued on the same day, Endeavor Group Holdings disclosed its intentions publicly. This action falls under Item 8.01 – Other Events in their Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company emphasized that the information disclosed in this report, including the press release, shall not be deemed as filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any future filings unless specifically noted.

Within the report, it is noted that certain statements are forward-looking, in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Endeavor intends for these forward-looking statements to fall under the safe harbor provisions for such statements outlined in the Act. The company’s management expresses that while these statements represent their current expectations, actual outcomes may vary due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other critical factors.

Furthermore, the report suggests that interested parties should refer to Endeavor’s filings with the SEC for a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved. It points specifically to Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The report also mentions the availability of the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024, which can be accessed on the SEC’s website and Endeavor’s Investor Relations site.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has made clear that forward-looking statements only reflect the situation at the time they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them unless legally required. As of now, the potential sale of event assets, as announced, remains in the phase of preliminary review, without any set conclusion or definitive actions planned.

For further details, including the full press release issued by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., dated October 24, 2024, interested parties can refer to the relevant SEC filings or Endeavor’s official website.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

