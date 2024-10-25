Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENVA traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. 47,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,320. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38. Enova International has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at $35,323,526.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,938.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,917,483 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

