Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the September 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESGRO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. 10,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,014. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

