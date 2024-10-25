Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AEM FY2024 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $4.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.
View Our Latest Research Report on AEM
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.7 %
Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $89.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 489,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 26,524 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- What are earnings reports?
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Maximize Portfolio Income with These 3 Dividend ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.