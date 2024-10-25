Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Raised to $77.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

