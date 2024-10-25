Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,190 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 9.2% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

