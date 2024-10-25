Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.840-1.890 EPS.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,265. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

