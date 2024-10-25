Ethena USDe Trading Up 0.1% This Week (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $54.00 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00241707 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,607,358,346 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,607,358,346.0509844. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00013906 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $50,348,032.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

