Ethereum Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $300.69 billion and $15.64 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,497.46 or 0.03686174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00038783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,397,409 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

