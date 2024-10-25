Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eureka Lithium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UREKF traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.44. Eureka Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.13 and a twelve month high of 5.25.

Get Eureka Lithium alerts:

Eureka Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.