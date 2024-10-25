Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eureka Lithium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UREKF traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.44. Eureka Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.13 and a twelve month high of 5.25.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eureka Lithium
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.