Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $99.32 million and $22.75 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 91,840,634 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

