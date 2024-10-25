Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock Position Lifted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 315,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,242.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

