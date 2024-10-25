Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.15.

EXPE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.19. 160,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $164.65. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average is $130.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

