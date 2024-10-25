Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 200000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Fancamp Exploration Trading Down 8.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.
About Fancamp Exploration
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.
