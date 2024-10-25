FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $84.31 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.