FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.