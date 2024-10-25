FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $493.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

